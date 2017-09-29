Still time to sign up for Bellaire’s National Night Out gatherings with first responders

September 29, 2017

With heightened awareness of the importance of strong neighborhoods after Hurricane Harvey, Bellaire police are encouraging residents to organize and sign up for National Night Out gatherings.

Events will be held next Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m., and can be a simple get-together with neighbors to a more elaborate block party. Through registering by email with jedwards@bellairepolice.com, visits by Bellaire’s first responders from the police and fire department will be scheduled. Residents will learn important information about crime and other emergencies, get to know their first responders (and their array of vehicles from motorcycles to fire trucks to ambulances) up-close-and-personal, and create neighborhood unity.

For more, call 713-662-8103.

