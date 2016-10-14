Surprise announcement: HISD Trustee Mike Lunceford is resigning

By Charlotte Aguilar

Mike Lunceford — who has represented Bellaire on the Houston ISD Board of Education for seven years — made a surprise announcement at Thursday night’s board meeting that he is resigning, effective immediately. (UPDATE: Lunceford clarified on Friday that his resignation would take effect “at the end of the year.”)

He had just assumed blame for some trustees’ concerns over communication about a proposed $7.5 million gift to the district’s High School for the Performing and Visual Arts from the Kinder Foundation, in exchange for naming rights.

The donation was approved by a vote of 7-2, with Trustees Jolanda Jones and Diana Davila voting nay.

Lunceford wasn’t immediately available for comment about his resignation. Although he lives in the trustee district, he has commuted to West Texas for his job as vice president of Stanolind Oil and Gas in recent months. He was also frequently in the minority in board votes with the seating of new members in January, and the confrontational, name-calling personalities that have emerged in board debates are antithetical to Lunceford’s quiet but firm, reasoned style.

An alumnus, former parent and longtime volunteer in HISD, he was elected to the board in 2009 and served as president in 2012.

Although he frequently locked horns with former Superintendent Terry Grier, Grier — who retired to North Carolina earlier this year — was quick to praise Lunceford on Twitter. “While I did not always agree with him, he is someone I admired, respected, and enjoyed working with,” Grier tweeted. “Good man!”

