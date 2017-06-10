Take one last look at Bellaire’s police/courts building at open house today

June 10, 2017

Residents will have their last chance to see Bellaire’s Police and Courts Building today (Saturday, June 10) before it’s torn down later this summer.

The police department is hosting an open house at the 43-year-old facility at 5110 Jessamine St. — including the jail — from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The building will close in July, to be replaced by a new, state-of-the-art facility approved by taxpayers through a bond election and expected to open in fall 2018.

Staff will be on hand to talk about the old and new facilities and answer questions about how police and courts operations will function during the construction.

