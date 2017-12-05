Taking care of business: Rep. Davis moves district office to Bellaire as primary looms

State Rep. Sarah Davis, R-Dist. 134, has moved her district office to Bellaire, keeping an eye on constituent services as she faces a GOP primary where conservative forces outside her historically moderate district are seeking to unseat her.

The four-term legislator’s staff — no changes there — is now operating out of 6300 West Loop South, Suite 140. And the phone number is unchanged — 713-664-7095.

“This location will provide increased accessibility to my constituents for any potential needs they may have,” said Davis in a statement. “It has been an honor to serve those in House District 134, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue to do so from our new location.”

A West University Place resident, Davis was first elected to the legislature in 2010 and is seeking a fifth term in the district that covers Bellaire, West U, Southside Place, River Oaks and a section of Montrose, Braeswood Place, and the Texas Medical Center.

Davis has risen to several key leadership positions, chairing the General Investigating and Ethics Committee, Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommitee, and serving on the Select Committee To Study Economic Competitiveness and the Committee on Hurricane Harvey Resources and Recovery.

Her efforts for ethics reform — and her open disappointment in Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s failure to make that a priority in the last legislative session — was a major factor in him endorsing Davis’ opponent, Susanna Dokupil, in the Republican primary, to be held March 6, 2018.

She fought back in a statement, saying she has “always voted my uniquely independent district.”

“When it comes to campaign season I have always stood on my own, which is why I outperformed Republicans up and down the ballot in the last mid-term election. Republican voters in HD 134 will not be told for whom to vote, and will not nominate a candidate who will be so easily defeated in the fall because they are a wholly-owned subsidiary of the extremist fringe group, Empower Texans.”

— Charlotte Aguilar

