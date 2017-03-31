‘Taste of Bellaire’ foodie feast to add flavor to Wine & Tapas fundraiser Saturday

The tent is set up in Bellaire Town Square for the 2017 edition of Wine & Tapas Saturday evening, with the addition of “A Taste of Bellaire” this year, featuring bites from local eateries.

Participating in the tapas portion will be Local Table, Costa Brava Bistro, Enoteca Rossa, Saltillo Mexican Kitchen and Genesis Steak House & Wine Bar.

The $100 per person donation to Patrons for Bellaire Parks will include food and wine, live music from BackBeat, and auction items. Child care for youngsters between first and sixth grades will be available at Friday Night Live at the adjacent Bellaire Recreation Center.

The event starts at 7 p.m., with valet parking available in front of Bellaire City Hall at 7008 S. Rice Ave.

Proceeds from the event will go toward renovations at Evergreen Park.

For more or to purchase tickets, click here.

Share this: Tweet



More



