Teen accused of parents’ murder won’t be released

The teen accused of killing his parents, Bellaire fitness center owners Antonio and Dawn Armstrong, as they slept July 29 won’t be freed while he awaits trial.

A judge denied the request this morning from attorneys for the 16-year-old to have him released to his grandmother until his day in court on capital murder charges.

Police said the young man, whose name hasn’t been released because of his age, shot each parent multiple times as they slept in their town home just outside Bellaire. The couple owned First Class Training in Bellaire.

For more on the story, including video of the court appearance, go to http://abc13.com/news/judge-refuses-to-release-teen-accused-of-killing-parents/1595805/.

