UPDATED They’re off and running: Three sign up on 1st day of Bellaire election filing
UPDATE (7:22 p.m. July 24): City Secretary Tracy Dutton reports that incumbent Mayor Andrew Friedberg and Position 5 Councilmember Michael Fife filed paperwork Monday to run for re-election to their positions, and that Neil Verma has filed for the Position 1 council seat.
By Charlotte Aguilar
Filing for the Nov. 7 Bellaire municipal election technically began on Saturday when city offices were closed, so in reality, filing opens today (Monday, July 24). A number of intentions have already been made clear.
After indicating interest, term-limited Councilman Roman Reed said he has decided against challenging incumbent Mayor Andrew Friedberg, who has indicated he will seek re-election to a second two-year term.
Declaring in advance for Reed’s Position 1 seat were Neil Verma, chair of the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board, and Kevin Newman, a member of the Bellaire L.I.F.E seniors advisory board, who is making his second run for a seat at the council table.
Gus Pappas had drawn no announced competition as filing opened as he seeks re-election for Position 3.
And in Position 5, incumbent Michael Fife, who was elected to Friedberg’s seat when he was chosen as mayor, is seeking a full term. She’s opposed by former Councilmember Jim Avioli, who was term-limited after eight years, and has sat out the past two years by serving on the Board of Adjustment.
Of course, with filing continuing through 5 p.m. Aug. 21, the cast of characters could grow. Stay tuned.
Click here for more information on election filing.
Good on you lads and lady. Now if you discuss important issues that would be unprecedented.