Three Bellaire eateries make Houston area top 100 list

September 16, 2017

The days of chain pizza and fast food being the main dining choices in Bellaire are long gone — the small city’s growing dining options have notched three places on a highly regarded Houston-area restaurant ranking.

Saltillo Mexican Kitchen, Costa Brava Bistro and Bernie’s Burger Bus all landed spots on the Houston Chronicle’s Top 100 for 2017.

Saltillo, a Northern Mexican-style restaurant which serves familiar favorites, such as enchiladas, is best known for its wood-grilled beef specialties. Located at 5427 Bissonnet St., it took the 20th spot on the list.

Unranked but making the cut were Costa Brava Bistro, which has offered Spanish-French fine dining at its 5115 Bellaire Blvd. location for five years now, gaining national recognition and making several local “best” lists.

Also on the unranked portion of the list was Bernie’s Burger Bus at 5407 Bellaire Blvd., a longtime food truck favorite that opened its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Bellaire three years ago.

