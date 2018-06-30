Throwing in the kitchen towel: Ivy & James closing at Evelyn’s Park
By Charlotte Aguilar
Despite changes in ownership, menus, and repeated efforts to tie community events to eating and drinking there, the Ivy & James is leaving Evelyn’s Park in Bellaire barely one year into a five-year contract, with one owner describing the situation as “untenable.”
The publicists for the “Big Yellow House” café at 4400 Bellaire Blvd., said today (Saturday, June 30) would be its last day in business and that after closing through mid-July over, it would be operated as a “pop-up” for established food providers for the remainder of the summer.
First up will be the operators of the Korean-Mexican fusion food truck, “Oh My Gogi,” a regular visitor to the Monday food truck nights at the park.
Heights restaurateurs Jamie and Dalia Zelko were handpicked by the Evelyn’s Park Conservancy to run the restaurant, described variously as a “garden bistro,” New American, and American Comfort Food concept. The setting featured limited seating inside the replica of a signature structure on the former Teas Nursery property, and a covered seating area, as well as an events center for which the restaurant was expected to provide catering, as well as picnic food for functions in the five-acre community park.
Right from the outset there were problems. The opening was inexplicably delayed, so the café was not ready when the park had its grand opening on Earth Day 2017. That is when Edgardo de la Garza, described as a longtime friend of the couple, was brought on as a co-owner and -operator. Still, the promised sustainability features, such as gardens for herbs and vegetables for menu items, and classes for residents, never materialized.
In fact, the eatery struggled just to stay alive with negative word-of-mouth about the food and service and erratic hours in the beginning. Jamie Zelko left in November 2017, and Edgardo de la Garza and Dalia Zelko continued to partner.
“I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to offer Bellaire and the surrounding neighborhood communities a shared dining space at Evelyn’s Park, but ultimately the café proved untenable,” said de la Garza in the announcement Saturday. “It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to close the doors at The Ivy and James,”
The conservancy, which received an untold percentage of the profits, continued to do its best to promote the restaurant by promoting it in conjunction with community events at the park. Conservancy leaders, in their most recent quarterly report to City Council, indicated that the restaurant was not delivering the profits that had been expected in their budgeting.
The lack of shade in the park in summer months — even outside the restaurant in the early evenings — reduces the numbers of visitors.
Patricia King-Ritter, president and interim executive director, said the conservancy is seeking a new operator who “is ready to service the wide-ranging demographics of a public park.” In the meantime, she is asking anyone interested in operating the space as a pop-up to contact her at pkr@evelynspark.org.
So sad to see the closing of the Bistro in the Yellow House. We were so hopeful that it would finally find the perfect recipe and become the neighborhood favorite we had been hoping for during the long construction. Agree with the comments about a simplified menu that appeals to families and lends itself to casual dining.
Agree with the concern expressed about parking but point out that The EPC has an arrangement for over 100 parking places available to EP patrons across Bellaire at the Methodist Church. Additionally, these parking spaces have the added safety feature of a traffic light protected crossing to the park. Something not available across Newcastle. The residents on Town Oaks Place do NOT restrict parking there but ask PLEASE and then give info to the overflow parking.
BTW, the residents there range in age from 3 months to 83ys and it is one of the “octogenarians” who plants and maintains the flowers along the Newcastle Trail.
So appreciative that Bellaire has such engaged and engaging citizens. We have a lovely park that has already survived a devastating hurricane and deadly freeze and will be better with age as the trees mature and flowers grow. Consider myself fortunate to be an EvelynsPark Neighbor.
Thanx
Michael Fife, MSW
Why not keep it simple fun and elegant? Steaks, chops, lobster for the adults and hamburgers, hotdogs and chicken tenders for the kid? $30-$60 bottles of wine, cold beer on tap. Simple but underserved concept: fine dinining in a shorts and picnic table atmosphere where your kids play in the park and parents have a great time too. The only prior untenable issue was the flawed Ivy & James concept. The right restaurant concept will flourish!
One other issue to the future success of this venue is the terrible parking and the bullshit illegal ‘no parking’ signage by the octogenarians in the townhouses across the street from Newcastle. There’s a time when some age out of a community and they’re there.
Why so hateful? That is their neighborhood. They should not have to worry about finding parking in front of their own home, especially if they are elderly. Be kind.
We loved TI&J!
And we loved the owners!
They were always so welcoming and accommodating and friendly !
We loved the inside and the outside!
They were our safe harbor during Harvey- when we flooded and had no kitchen – they served us meals with a smile every day –
Sure there were bumps along the way – and challenges- and service and food were sometimes spotty- but many times they were spot on!
We and others also saw them blocked at every pass by the EPC Board – instead of helping them and being facilitators during the critical early stages of developing- that all Restaurants must go through – the EPC Board appeared to many to be self serving and lacking cohesive leadership and vision.
We wish the folks of TI&J all our best and good luck in their next endeavor.
We also look forward to a new EP establishment.
Gail & Neil Harrison
As I live within walking distance of the park I was hopeful Ivy & James would become a neighborhood destination for me. Sadly, I think the space itself is ill-designed. It’s tiny. Of late, the food greatly improved. I wish the leadership team the best and look forward to what they bring the surrounding community in the future.
Good luck with this! TI&J has been a nightmare from the beginning. Because of EPC Board inaction this situation was allowed to fester and now there’s no cafe for the July 4th holiday, or onsight caterer for the event center, which is touted to be a significant source of revenue for EPC. The City of Bellaire and the Rubenstein family need to get their you-know-what together and deliver on the promise and vision Patricia King-Ritter claims to have so clearly articulated from the start. What a colosal disappointment. They will need more than a Looking Glass to fix this one.