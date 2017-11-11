Time to party for a cause: Where to see and hear Dennis Quaid today in Bellaire

Actor-musician — and hometown boy — Dennis Quaid will make three appearances in Bellaire this afternoon (Saturday, Nov. 11) as he helps the city recover from Hurricane Harvey with a morale-boosting, fundraising concert.

The free, family friendly “Bellaire Block Party” itself will run from 1-5 p.m. at the Great Lawn and Pavilion at Bellaire Town Square, 7008 S. Rice Ave. Big Al Bettis will kick off the musical entertainment at 1 p.m., with Dennis Quaid and the Sharks expected to appear around 3 p.m.

Because of limited concert space and tight parking — none available at the Bellaire Recreation Center — attendees are urged to arrive early and to walk, bike or carpool to the site. They should bring lawn chairs or blankets, and food and beverage items will be available for sale from popular Houston food trucks.

Earlier, Quaid will be touring the southeast part of Bellaire, where he grew up in the 4600 block of Maple Street — the area most devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

He and the Sharks are expected to perform two or three numbers at Evergreen Park, 4500 Evergreen St., at around 1 p.m., according to Cheryl Bright-West of the Parks & Recreation Department, and then will proceed to Horn Elementary School, which he attended, to perform again at Horn Field, 4530 Holly St., around 2 p.m.

Proceeds from underwriting of the event and from individual donations will go to Bellaire Brave, to assist city workers who stayed on their jobs during the worst of the flooding emergency for five days while many were suffering extensive losses to their own homes in far-flung areas.

