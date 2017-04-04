Time to tour campus, register next year’s Condit kindergartners

Condit Elementary School is now registering kindergarten pupils for the 2017-18 school year and is offering tours to parents.

Tours will be conducted from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday (April 4) and Thursday (April 6). Registration is handled at the front desk of the school, located at 7000 S. Third St. in Bellaire. Families are encouraged to register early to be included in orientation and social activities before the start of the new school year.

The Houston ISD pre K-5th grade school is one of HISD’s oldest and opened a new, state-of-the-art campus last August. For more on the school, including a map of the attendance zone, click here.

