Tour Bellaire’s newest ‘Showcase’ homes this weekend and next

May 13, 2017

Bellaire’s 29th New Home Showcase kicks off today (May 13).

The self-guided tour will feature four luxury homes and exhibits by a wide variety of companies offering custom features, such as pools and lighting, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. May 13-14 and 20-21.

The homes are at:
•4520 Live Oak — Bentley Homes
•5223 Braeburn — BAS Concepts LLC
•5405 Holly — Stone Acorn Builders LP
•5404 Maple — Frankel Building Group

Tickets for all four homes on the tour are $15, with proceeds going to the Friends of the Bellaire Library.

For more on the featured homes and companies, or to purchase tickets, go to BellaireHomeShow.com.

 

Charlotte Aguilar
