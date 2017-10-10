Tradition and bargains: Bellaire Library used book sale coming Saturday

October 10, 2017

A 66-year Bellaire tradition will continue Saturday (Oct. 14) as the Friends of the Bellaire Library hold their semi-annual used book sale.

The event will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the library parking lot at 5111 Jessamine St. Hardcover books go for $1 each, with paperbacks priced at 50 cents and children’s books at 25 cents. Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own sturdy bags or boxes to tote their purchases.

Proceeds go to fund special library programs not supported by taxpayer dollars.

Another tradition: As they have for 16 years, volunteers from the National Honor Society and Youth Council on Service at Bellaire High School will help set up the sale and return at the end to pack up and ready what’s left for the spring sale. “They have made a huge difference in helping the sale go smoothly,” said Mary Alford Cohrs, library director.

Anyone wishing to volunteer should contact Cam Leonard at 281-714-0350. Friends memberships are available at www.friendsofthebellairelibrary.org.

Book donations are accepted at the library year-round.

