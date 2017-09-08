ICYMI: Let the cleanup begin — debris trucks ready to roll today in Bellaire

September 8, 2017

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: (Sept. 8, 2017)Be prepared for Bellaire’s debris cleanup, beginning today in the southeast section of the city, and familiarize yourself with the city’s current waste collection operations and rules.

By Charlotte Aguilar

(Sept. 6, 2017)Bellaire announced late Wednesday that collection of storm debris would begin Friday, after city officials were able to accelerate the agreement with the contractor — and asked residents to pay close attention to and help facilitate the complicated, four-pronged process that solid waste management has become for households.

This necessitates separation of piles so that collectors can properly pick up the types of refuse for which they are responsible, and even labeling the types of trash by category if the types aren’t immediately recognizable.

There’s a very practical consideration for residents helping to streamline the process, the city says: “Careful management of this process is critical to qualify for reimbursement of city expenditures by FEMA which will lessen the financial burden on the city.”

FLOOD DEBRIS: DRC Emergency Services — a FEMA-approved company — will work from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week on picking up debris from flood damaged homes. This includes:

•Construction material including dry wall, sheet rock, flooring, cabinetry, sinks and more.

•Appliances such as refrigerators, washers and dryers, hot water heaters, televisions and computers, and small appliances.

•Furniture.

•Miscellaneous belongings such as toys, books, audio and video recordings, clothing and sporting goods.

The initial plan is for three weekly sweeps of the city, but this could change, depending on progress. The emphasis in the first week, officials said, will be Southdale and the area around Horn Elementary School, the hardest hit neighborhoods.

The equipment used will depend on the neighborhood, the city indicated. Large semi-type trucks using a claw to pick up debris will be used on wider streets, but on narrower streets, pickup trucks with trailers followed by a backhoe or front-end loader with a claw attachment could be used.

Whenever possible, residents should try to park in driveways and have any service company vehicles do so, as well, to keep streets clear.

HAZARDOUS WASTE: The city is working on a plan for disposing hazardous waste, and this should be kept away from debris piles to avoid any confusion. This includes:

•Paint, paint stripper and other chemical products.

•Gasoline, kerosene or diesel fuel.

HOUSEHOLD TRASH: The city will continue to pick up household trash on its regular collection schedule, Mondays and Thursdays outside the Loop, Tuesdays and Fridays inside the Loop. Because of traffic on narrow streets, confusion over mixed trash when everything is piled together, and simply the sheer volume of waste, collection has been taking longer than the regular daylong service but is being accomplished as quickly as possible.

RECYCLING: Bellaire’s weekly curbside pickup of recyclables on Wednesdays has been suspended until further notice. Recyclables placed on the curb, even in the city-issued bins, will be taken to the landfill. Whenever possible, the city is asking residents to hold on to recyclable items to generate less waste for household trash collection.

Questions on waste collection should be directed to the Public Works Department at 713-662-8170 or by emailing pw@bellairetx.gov.

Share this: Tweet



More



