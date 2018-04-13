UPDATE: Navigating 610/69 construction in and around Bellaire
Here’s the latest update on detours and closings for the massive reconstruction of the West Loop-Southwest Freeway interchange. Revisions appear in blue. Even though some surface roads will have off-duty police officers directing traffic, and there will be changeable message signs in other locations, motorists should figure out alternate routes whenever possible as some of the changes will last weeks or even years.
You can keep up with the latest project information and alerts at www.houstontranstar.org or by following @houston610at69 on Twitter. The project website is here.
IH 69 Southbound main lanes at the IH 610 West Loop: 1 Right (Outside) Lane closed daily between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM on Saturday. 04.21.18, and Sunday 04.22.18, and again on Saturday 04.28.18 and Sunday, 04.29.18.
South Rice Avenue Southbound between Westpark Dr. and Glenmont Dr.: 1 Right (Outside) Lane closed daily between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM through Monday, 04.16.18.
IH 69 Southbound Frontage Road between McCue Rd. and Chimney Rock Rd.: 1 Alternate Lane closed Continuously until further notice.
IH 610 Southbound Frontage Road, north of Westpark Dr.: The current “Left Lane Must Turn Left” configuration will remain thru 5:00 AM on Saturday, July 28, 2018.
IH 610 Southbound Frontage Road between Westpark Dr. and Fournace Pl.: Alternate Lane(s) remain closed continuously through 5:00 AM on Saturday, July 28, 2018. At least one southbound frontage road lane will remain open.
IH 610 Southbound Frontage Road between Westpark Dr. and Fournace Pl.: Total Closure nightly between 9:00 PM and 5:00 AM between Monday, 04.16.18 and Saturday, 04.20.18. Follow the detour signs. Off Duty officers will be on site to facilitate access for vehicles who have destinations between Westpark and Fournace.
IH 610 Southbound Frontage Road between Fournace Pl. and Bissonnet St.: 1 Right (Outside) Lane closed continuously through 5:00 AM on Monday, September, 03, 2018.
IH 610 Southbound Exit to Fournace Pl.: Total Closure Continuously until further notice. Detour via the Exit to Hidalgo St.; Turn Left, (South) onto Post Oak Blvd. Follow Post Oak Blvd. to the IH 610 West Loop Southbound Frontage road. Follow the IH 610 West Loop Southbound Frontage Rd. to Fournace Pl. An alternate detour is to follow the IH 610 Southbound main lanes to the exit to Bellaire Blvd.; U-Turn at Bellaire Blvd and follow the IH 610 Northbound Frontage Road to Fournace Pl..
IH 610 Northbound Frontage Road between Fournace Pl. and Westpark Dr.: 1 Right, (Outside) Lane closed continuously thru Monday, 04.30.18.
IH 69 Northbound Frontage Road between Westpark and Newcastle: 1 Right, (Outside) Lane closed continuously thru 3:00 PM on Saturday, 05.05.18.
Newcastle (Southbound) between the IH 69 Southbound Frontage Rd and Westpark: 1 Right, (Outside) Lane closed continuously between 9:00 AM on Friday, 02.09.18 and 5:00 AM on Saturday, 05.05.18.
IH 69 Southwest Freeway Express/HOV Lanes Entrance and Exit to Westpark: Total Closure Continuously until further notice. Detour via the Express/HOV Lanes Entrance and Exit to Edloe Street.
IH 69 Northbound Direct Connector to the IH 610 West Loop Northbound: Total Closure Nightly between 9:00 PM and 5:00 AM on Wednesday, 04.04.18 and Thursday, 04.05.18: Detour: Follow IH-69 Northbound and Exit to Weslayan St.; U-Turn at Weslayan St. and then follow the IH-69 Southbound Frontage Road to the next entrance ramp. Follow the IH 69 Southbound main lanes to the IH 610 West Loop Northbound.
IH 69 Northbound Direct Connector to the IH 610 West Loop Southbound: Total Closure Nightly between 9:00 PM and 5:00 AM on Wednesday, 04.04.18 and Thursday, 04.05.18: Detour: Follow IH-69 Northbound and Exit to Weslayan St.; U-Turn at Weslayan St. and then follow the IH-69 Southbound Frontage Road to the next entrance ramp. Follow the IH 69 Southbound main lanes to the IH 610 West Loop Southbound.
Off Duty Police Officers will be on site to assist, as needed, and changeable message signs will also be utilized as needed.
For more information contact the TxDOT Public Information Office at 713-802-5076.