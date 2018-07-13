UPDATED: Bellaire police seeking escaped suspect at West Loop/Fournace

Bellaire police, aided by officers from other departments, are searching door to door for a suspect in the area of the West Loop and Fournace Place, especially focusing in the 4700-4800 blocks of Tamarisk. Here is their full alert:

The Bellaire Police Department is searching for a suspect who fled, and later crashed, on a motor bike near Fournace Place and 610. A perimeter is set up just outside the loop, and other police departments are on scene assisting. If you live the area of 4700-4800 blocks of Tamarisk, please contact us at 713-662-8111 if noticing anything out of the ordinary such as found clothing or an open door.

UPDATE: Here is a message from the Bellaire Police Facebook page:

Bellaire Police are currently working an active scene in the area between IH 610, Mayfair, S. Rice, and Elm. We have Houston K9 on scene. Please stay inside and lock your doors. We are looking for a black male approximately 6’00 tall with a fade haircut, white shirt, blue sweatpants, and possibly a bandana or scarf. The suspect was involved in a chase and then ran on foot.

Update. The suspect may now be shirtless and in the area north of the Chevron facility on Fournace.

