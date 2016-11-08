Vote today: Bellaire’s ballot, polling places

•Three Bellaire bond propositions to continue rebuilding infrastructure such as storm sewers, streets, sidewalks plus two major municipal buildings — City Hall/ Civic Center and the police/courts facility •Who will represent you in Congress and the Texas Legislature

•Whether Houston ISD should willingly send $162 million in taxpayers’ money

to the state under “Robin Hood” plan to fund property-poor school districts (www. houstonisd.org/recapture)

•County posts including district attorney, collector, and area constable and justice of the peace

•Local judgeships

If you haven’t voted early, you must vote at your designated precinct today (which you can locate at www.harrisvotes.com). They are:Precinct 128 (southwest)

Bellaire Civic Center 7008 S. Rice Ave.

Precinct 182 (southeast)

Horn Elementary School 4530 Holly St.

Precinct 214 (northwest)

Meridian Banquet Hall 5200 Bissonnet St.