War vs. mosquitos begins: Bellaire doubles its attack, Harris County to launch air strikes

September 14, 2017

Bellaire has doubled up its attack on mosquitos in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and as Harris County prepares to bombard 600,000 acres with aerial spraying beginning tonight (Thursday, Sept. 14).

Bellaire is now spraying an “environmentally friendly fog” after 10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays inside the Loop and Wednesdays and Fridays outside the Loop, weather permitting, according to Karl Miller, the city’s director of Parks, Recreation and Facilities.

Normally, he explained, spraying this time of year would be once a week, but with health officials warning that debris and standing water is creating mosquito breeding grounds, Bellaire has increased its ground spraying. The city also applies a larvacide briquette into storm inlets once a month to kill larvae before they can grow into mosquitos.

Residents can opt out by filling out a “No Spray Request” form through the Parks and Recreation Department, available by calling 713-662-8280. Additional information about the spraying program, including what residents can do to help control the pests in their own yards and a list of mosquito-repelling plants, can be viewed here.

The county will be using C-130 cargo planes from the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 910th Airlift Wing in San Antonio to drop Dibrom, an EPA-approved pesticide, over wide swaths of northern and southern Harris County, seen in the accompanying map.

