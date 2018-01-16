Winter storm warning closes HISD schools Tuesday; grocery stores jammed as residents prepare to hunker down

A “blue norther” moving through Texas is expected to cause hazardous road conditions throughout the Houston area Tuesday, triggering a winter storm warning and causing Houston ISD and other area school districts to close. Many private schools tie their decision on whether to close to HISD’s.

While the timing is hard to predict, forecasters say the combination of precipitation and freezing precipitation —expected to start overnight tonight — combined with temperatures that are expected to fall into the 20s Tuesday could cause sudden icing of roads, making driving dangerous or impossible.

In the West University-Bellaire area, grocery stores started filling with shoppers Monday after as the forecast worsened.

Share this: Tweet



More



