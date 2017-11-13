Yard ruts from Bellaire debris removal? Where to go, what to expect

November 13, 2017

With the hundreds of towering heaps of debris from homes damaged by flooding from Hurricane Harvey, removal was not an easy or perfect process.

The city of Bellaire is reminding residents who are concerned about yards that may have become rutted that the city’s contractor will smooth out ruts — but that the property owner is responsible for adding top soil or sand.

Anyone wishing to have the ruts smoothed should contact the Public Works Department by email at pw@bellairetx.gov

Based on an advisory from the city of Bellaire

Some damage did occur during debris removal, such as in this yard in Southdale. (Photo by Carlos Aguilar)

Charlotte Aguilar
  1. Brenda Reusser
    November 13, 14:21 Brenda Reusser

    Hi Charlotte! Do you know if Bellaire will have any additional days of pickup of toxic debris that cannot go in a land fill?

