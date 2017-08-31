You can drink the water in Bellaire — AND flush, shower, run appliances now

August 31, 2017

Another sign life is returning to some normalcy…

Bellaire lifted the voluntary restrictions on creating wastewater in the days following Hurricane Harvey Thursday — excessive toilet flushing, taking showers, and running dishwashers and washers.

City officials said necessary repairs were being made to Bellaire’s wastewater treatment plant, and that normal use wouldn’t affect its operation.

Additionally, Bellaire reminded residents that tap water continues to be safe to drink.

Share this: Tweet



More



