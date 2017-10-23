Your Essentials Guide: A rare chance to tweak Bellaire City Charter

October 23, 2017

By Charlotte Aguilar

An alphabet soup of 18 lettered propositions on the general election ballot is allowing voters to decide on changes to Bellaire’s city charter.

This is only the fourth amendment election since the city’s first home-rule charter was adopted in 1949 and the first charter election in 11 years. The recommendations sprang from a year-long examination by Charter Review Committee and City Council.

Background on the propositions is available here. A summary:

Proposition A: Conforms the charter to the general laws of the State of Texas.

Proposition B: Relating to qualifications of councilmembers.

Proposition C: Adjusts council compensation.

Proposition D: Changes the fine for failing to obey a subpoena.

Proposition E: Clarifies ambiguous language in the Charter.

Proposition F: Relates to council vacancies.

Proposition G: Relates to the city manager’s authority to sign documents.

Proposition H: Relates to the authority to borrow money.

Proposition I: Relates to the administration of the city’s finances.

Proposition J: Relates to unnecessary provisions.

Proposition K: Relates to the initiative process.

Proposition L: Relates to recall petitions.

Propositions M and N: Relates to the referendum process.

Proposition O: Relates to franchise.

Proposition P: Relates to transitory provisions.

Proposition Q: Relates to non-substantive revisions.

Proposition R: Relates to gender neutrality.

