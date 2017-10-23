Your Essentials Guide: Early voting begins today in Bellaire, HISD, HCC races

October 23, 2017

Early voting is open today through Nov. 3 in elections that will determine a majority of seats on Bellaire City Council, important changes in the city charter, and who will represent Bellaire on the boards of trustees of the Houston ISD and Houston Community College District.

Bellaire Essentials and InstantNewsBellaire are offering our election guide online and in the November Essentials, providing information for local voters before they cast their ballots.

Polls will be open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. today through Friday (Oct. 23-27), 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 28), 1-6 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 29), and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 3 at locations throughout Harris County.

The nearest location to Bellaire is at Bayland Park, 6400 Bissonnet St. For a list of other locations and to view a sample ballot, click here.

The general election will be held Nov. 7, at which time voters must cast their ballots at their own precincts, also obtainable through the harrisvotes.com site.

Share this: Tweet



More



