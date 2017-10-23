Your Essentials Guide: Who’s running to represent Bellaire on HISD, HCCS boards

October 23, 2017

Bellaire voters will elect trustees in the Nov. 7 general election to represent them on the Houston ISD and Houston Community College System boards.

Vying to replace longtime Trustee Mike Lunceford on the HISD board from District V are:

•Sean Cheben, a chemical engineer and project manager, a Houston native and product of public schools. He supports analyzing the HISD budget line-by-line to focus funding directly on effective student programs. (seancheben.com)

•Sue Deigaard, a parent advocate in Austin and on local op-ed pages. The parent of two HISD students, she cites their excellent schools and says she wants all district schools to provide equal educational opportunities. (sueforHISD.com)

•Kara DeRocha, an environmental engineering consultant and parent of three HISD students. She has organized a number of parent groups in HISD and is a local and state advocate for special education students. (kara4hisd.com)

•Susan Shafer, who retired in 2015 after 27 years as a teacher and librarian in HISD who provided opportunities for all children through linking the classroom and library. Her focus is on supporting teachers and administrators. (shaferforhisd.com)

Two candidates are facing off in the HCC contest.

•Robert Glaser is the incumbent trustee. A product of the public education system, he attended HISD schools, HCC, and earned two bachelor’s degrees from the University of Texas and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas. He founded and has operated a domestic and international Houston energy services and manufacturing company for more than 25 years, and has been active in neighborhood protection and taxpayers’ issues at the local and state levels. (glaserforhccs.com)

•Victoria Bryant is the daughter of Vietnamese immigrants and attended HISD schools and HCC before earning her doctor of pharmacy degree from the University of Houston. She founded and operates a home care business serving seniors and disabled patients and is active in business, leadership training and international organizations in Houston. Education activities include an advisory board at the University of Houston and volunteering with HISD nutrition and workforce training groups. (vote4victoria.com)

