Bank Transfer vs PayPal: What’s the Difference?

Whether you own a small business or you’re simply someone who conducts various transactions daily, weekly, or monthly, you might wonder whether it is better to transfer money through your bank or PayPal.

Bank transfers, also known as T/T (telegraphic transfers), are the most popular method to carry out money transfers to date. Practically, nearly all banks offer this service, whether at their branches or using their online banking. To do this, you require a SWIFT code, which uniquely identifies the bank where the provider has an account, along with recipient details such as the bank account number and the recipient’s address.

Undeniably, in recent years this dynamic has been losing ground to companies like PayPal. Preferably, from its mobile app, this company provides near-immediate convenience when transferring funds from one account to another.

We’re going to highlight a few features that put it ahead of bank transfers and others where you might find it advantageous to stick with the common method of the bank.

Advantages of PayPal over Bank Transfers

Let’s talk money, which is what matters to everyone. Most banks charge a fixed fee for electronic transfers, which can range from $40 to $45 per transaction. That payment is made by the sender, unlike what happens with PayPal. In the peer-to-peer company there is no cost for the sender, but there is an approximately 4% fee for the recipient.

In simple terms, PayPal is more cost-effective for transactions valued at around $1,000 or less and the fee will fall entirely on the recipient.

Another advantage is its 24/7 speed. Bank transfers typically must be completed on weekdays and during the bank’s working hours. By contrast, PayPal can operate at any time on any day, even on weekends.

Additionally, banks go through a more elaborate process, through which the transfer could take up to 48 hours to reflect, whereas PayPal is immediate; you simply press send and the recipient will receive a notification by email about the funds arriving.

Disadvantages of PayPal Compared to Bank Transfers

The convenience of PayPal’s fees for transactions under $1,000 diminishes as the amount sent increases. For example, if you want to transfer $10,000, the recipient would receive $400 less due to the fee, nothing like the $40 that the sender would pay for a bank transfer.

You should also consider that there are countries like China where this payment method isn’t officially recognized. What’s the problem? If, for example, you have Chinese suppliers, the total US dollars must align with the total US dollars exported. Given the way PayPal’s fee is charged, this isn’t recorded in the books of the Chinese company. There are firms that charge up to 8% for using PayPal. In short, you may have to pay more or it may simply be more convenient to perform a bank transfer.

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