How to claim your pension from IMSS if you live in the US and contributed

If you worked for years in Mexico before moving to the United States, there is something worth reviewing: the weeks you contributed to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) could help you obtain a pension, even if you now live life on the other side of the border.

Distance does not automatically erase your labor rights. However, it’s not enough to have had formal employment in Mexico to receive money every month either. You must meet the requirements of the law that applies to your case and follow the procedure established by the Institute.

The IMSS contemplates mechanisms to pay certain pensions to people residing abroad, including the United States. The key is to identify which benefit you are entitled to and how you can process it.

Can you receive an IMSS pension if you live in the United States?

Yes, but it depends on the type of pension and the applicable conditions. The IMSS explains on its official portal that it has agreements and conventions with the United States and other countries to transfer monthly payments abroad.

There is an important condition: the mechanism covers pensions granted under the Social Security Law in effect until June 30, 1997, known as Law 73, as well as certain pensions for permanent partial disability or temporary or provisional disability granted under the current legislation.

This means that you should not assume that any pension can be deposited into a U.S. account. Before starting the process, you need to confirm with the Institute which rules apply to your situation.

What do you need to apply for your pension from the United States?

The first step is to review your contribution history and confirm whether you meet the conditions to obtain a pension for retirement due to old age, or old-age pension, among other benefits provided by Mexican law.

To begin, it helps to have on hand:

On the IMSS portal you can check the requirements to apply for a retirement pension or old-age pension. If you do not yet have a favorable resolution, you should first apply for the benefit and wait for the Institute to determine whether you meet the conditions.

How can you receive the money in a United States bank account?

If you already have a right to a pension, you should consult with the IMSS about the procedure to request that the payment be transferred abroad.

The Institute contemplates the possibility of registering a bank account outside of Mexico when the type of pension and the service conditions allow it. To do this, it may require international banking information. In addition, the administrative costs of the transfer may be borne by you.

Therefore, before changing your account or providing banking details, confirm directly with the IMSS which documents you need and what costs could apply.

You can consult the instructions in the official section on pension payments in another country.

Can you add together the weeks you worked in Mexico and the United States?

Here is a difference you should keep in mind. If you contributed in both countries, it does not mean you can automatically add your contributions to obtain a higher pension.

The National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (CONSAR) notes in its guide for Mexicans abroad that currently there is no bilateral agreement that would allow combining the contributions from the Mexican and United States social security systems to determine eligibility for a pension.

You can review the information in CONSAR’s Q&A for Mexicans abroad.

If you worked on both sides of the border, you will need to review separately the rights you have generated in each system.

How to avoid problems when processing your pension?

If you reside in the United States, you do not need to resort to intermediaries who promise to speed up the process for money. Check directly with the IMSS and ask them to confirm the conditions of your case.

Keep in mind three points:

Your years of work in Mexico can still carry value toward your retirement. The important thing is to verify your rights before making decisions and ensure that the money arrives through the authorized channels.