If You Received a Legal Settlement in the U.S., Beware: the IRS Could Take Part of Your Proceeds

Opening the bank app and seeing a deposit of several thousand dollars from a legal settlement feels like the final chapter of a nightmare. After months or years of calls with lawyers, folders full of documents, and sleepless nights,you finally sense that justice has knocked on your door. But before you rush out to settle debts, put a down payment on a car, or send remittances to your family, you need to apply the brakes. There is an unexpected guest in this story who almost never gives notice in advance: the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Many Hispanics in the United States live with the fixed belief that money earned in court or at the negotiating table is untouchable. The logic seems straightforward: if you suffered harm, that money is only compensation, not personal gain. Unfortunately, the logic of the taxman operates under its own rules and does not always align with what ordinary people feel is fair. If you don’t set aside the portion needed for the tax season, the scare can be incredibly costly.

Why does the IRS treat your indemnity money as taxable income?

The federal government’s general rule is quite aggressive: almost everything that lands in your pocket is considered income, unless the law explicitly says otherwise. When you receive a settlement check, the tax authority looks at the exact category under which each of those dollars was paid to you, not at the headache you endured.

According to the current regulations published by tax portals and authorities, if the settlement is meant to replace something that would have been taxed anyway, the tax bill will be unavoidable.

What part of your claim is completely shielded from taxes?

Not all news is bad in this area. There are exceptions designed to protect workers’ health and their families. The law excludes from taxes the funds allocated to repair a real physical injury.

The danger of emotional distress and attorney fees

This is where the trap becomes even deeper. If you experienced discrimination, harassment, or defamation, but there was no physical blow or direct bodily injury, the money you receive for “emotional distress” is still taxable. It’s a fine line that confuses many people.

On the other hand, there is the trap of attorney fees. If you won $100,000 and your lawyer kept $40,000 for their services, do not make the mistake of reporting only the remaining $60,000. Except in certain cases of workplace discrimination, the tax authority typically calculates your taxes on the gross total of $100,000. You will owe taxes on money that never actually passed through your hands.

How to protect your dollars before signing any settlement?

Before you put your signature on the final document with the insurer or the opposing party, talk to your lawyer and to a certified public accountant or tax preparer. The way the resolution is drafted changes everything.