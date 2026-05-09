Local News

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TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) — Tyler police on Monday arrested a man from Forney, charging him with laundering more than $30,000 through online gambling transactions.

Chaudhry Rizwan Ahmed, 41, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a $5,000 bond after a warrant accused him of money laundering involving more than $30,000 but less than $150,000. Jail records indicate Ahmed was released Monday after posting the $5,000 bond.

In September 2024, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received information about two frozen accounts at Southside Bank showing suspicious activity.

A review of Cash App records, obtained via a court summons, revealed numerous transactions believed to be tied to online gambling, based on the wording of the transaction notes and patterns that match similar cases, according to an affidavit obtained by KLTV.

Texas Workforce Commission records also did not show any wages attributed to Ahmed for 2024 or 2025, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that a Smith County deputy obtained a search warrant for Southside Bank records, and two bank checks for $18,988.42 and $12,961 were seized, deposited at the downtown branch.

According to the deputy’s report and bank records, authorities believe the funds originated from money-laundering activity through online gambling rather than from a legitimate business source, according to the affidavit.

Charged with a third-degree felony, Ahmed could face a sentence of two to ten years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000 if convicted.