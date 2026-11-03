New York Still Sending Checks Up to $200: Check If You Qualify

If you live in New York and you still haven’t received an economic aid check, check your mailbox over the coming weeks. The state continues to issue payments of up to $200 dollars to millions of taxpayers as part of a program aimed at alleviating energy costs. The payouts began on September 21 and will run through December 2026. The key point is that you don’t need to apply for the money, but you do need to meet certain tax requirements.

The initiative is called Protecting Our Wallets Energy Rebate (POWER) and carries a state budget of $1,000 million. According to Governor Kathy Hochul, the program is expected to benefit roughly 8.2 million households.

Who will receive the up-to-$200 check in New York?

Not everyone will receive the same amount. The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance determines the payout based on your income and the filing status you reported on your 2024 state tax return.

This is how the distribution works:

The state also includes surviving spouses who meet the relevant tax qualifications.

One detail you should not overlook: the calculation is based on New York adjusted gross income shown on line 33 of the 2024 IT-201 form. It is not based on what you earn currently.

What requirements must you meet to receive the POWER check?

Even if you currently live in New York, that does not guarantee you will receive the benefit. The state government has set specific conditions to determine eligibility.

You must meet the following:

The New York Department of Taxation and Finance considers a return filed on time to be one submitted by April 15, 2025 or by October 15 of that year if you had a valid extension.

You can check the details directly on the POWER program’s official portal.

When will the $200 check arrive and what happens if you still haven’t received it?

Payments are mailed by regular postal service and do not follow a schedule by city, county, or ZIP code. That means your neighbor could get theirs before you, even if you both live on the same street.

On October 15, Governor Hochul said that about 3 million people had already received the benefit, and that 5.2 million checks remained to be delivered, according to a report by El Diario NY.

The distribution will continue through December. Therefore, if you still don’t have the envelope in your hands, it doesn’t automatically mean you’re out of luck.

Another important detail: the check will not be delivered via direct deposit. Even if you typically receive your tax refunds directly into your bank account, this benefit is sent exclusively by mail.

To what address will your New York check be sent?

Here you could run into trouble if you’ve moved recently.

The state will mail the money to the most recent address on file with the Department of Taxation. This means that, although your eligibility is determined by your 2024 return, the address used could be the one you reported on your 2025 return.

If you’ve changed residences, you can update your information through your online service account with the New York Department of Taxation.

You can also call (518) 457-5181 to resolve questions about the requirements. However, the agency clarifies that its representatives cannot provide an individual delivery date.

The $100, $150, or $200 amounts may seem modest compared with the cost of keeping a home in New York. Still, when electricity and heating bills arrive, any help matters. If you meet the requirements, verify your address and stay on top of the mail—the money could be on its way.