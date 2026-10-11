October Social Security Calendar: Six Payment Dates and Who Will Receive a Double Deposit

If you rely on your Social Security check to pay rent, buy groceries, or cover your medications, October 2026 brings dates you should mark now. The Social Security Administration (SSA) will distribute benefits on six distinct days, including two SSI deposits. Additionally, during the month the cost-of-living adjustment for 2027 will be announced.

There’s a quirk: some beneficiaries will receive money twice, but that does not mean an extra bonus. The calendar simply advances a payment that would normally arrive in November.

When does Social Security pay in October 2026?

The SSA published its official 2026 payment calendar, which sets the dates by the type of benefit and, in certain cases, by day of birth.

These are the six dates you should keep in mind:

The regular payment on the 3rd is advanced to Friday the 2nd because October 3 falls on a Saturday.

Why will you receive two SSI payments in October?

Here’s the detail that could change your budget.

If you receive SSI, you’ll have a deposit on October 1 and another on Friday, October 30. The reason is that November 1 falls on a Sunday and the SSA must advance the benefit to the previous business day.

You will not receive extra money or a stimulus check. The second deposit is your November benefit, so you won’t have another regular SSI payment during that month.

If you collect both SSI and Social Security, you could receive three deposits in October, depending on your calendar.

For 2026, the federal maximum SSI benefit is $994 per month for an eligible individual and $1,491 for an eligible couple. Your amount may be lower depending on your income and circumstances.

When will they announce the 2027 Social Security increase?

October will also bring news that millions of retirees are waiting for: the cost-of-living adjustment, known as COLA.

The Social Security Administration confirms that it will announce the next adjustment during October 2026. The percentage will depend on inflation measured by the CPI-W index.

The increase for 2026 was 2.8%, but the percentage for 2027 has not yet been confirmed.

Once announced, the new COLA will apply to Social Security benefits paid in January 2027. Those who receive SSI will see the January adjustment in their deposit scheduled for late December.

Until then, it’s wise not to commit money based on estimates. The increase could help cover part of your expenses, but its actual impact will depend on your benefit and potential deductions, such as Medicare premiums.