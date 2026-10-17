10 US Cities Where Police Officers Earn Over $70,000

October 17, 2026

Every day, the duty of police officers is to protect the public from crime, and in some American cities they are paid well, a wage that certainly keeps their morale high.

Take a look at the figures GoBankingRates compared across all police departments in the country and the origin of the 10 cities where police officers earn the most. To determine this, the largest metropolitan statistical area by population among the 50 states was identified, according to the 2018 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, as well as the median annual salary and the average annual salary of those areas.

1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California
* Median annual salary: $113,160
* Average annual salary: $108,420

2. Anchorage, Alaska
* Median annual salary: $92,440
* Average annual salary: $92,630

3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois
* Median annual salary: $88,770
* Average annual salary: $82,170

4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New Jersey
* Median annual salary: $88,560
* Average annual salary: $83,040

5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York
* Median annual salary: $88,560
* Average annual salary: $83,040

6. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington
* Median annual salary: $87,220
* Average annual salary: $84,330

7. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado
* Median annual salary: $84,840
* Average annual salary: $82,020

8. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Oregon
* Median annual salary: $80,480
* Average annual salary: $80,340

9. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota
* Median annual salary: $79,670
* Average annual salary: $77,590

10. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nevada
* Median annual salary: $79,470
* Average annual salary: $77,270

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

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