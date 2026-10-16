IRS Calculated Your Refund, But It Hasn’t Arrived: The Code You Need to Check

You were expecting that money to pay a bill, get caught up on rent, or ease your family’s expenses. You check your bank account and there’s no deposit. You open your Internal Revenue Service (IRS) file and you find a series of numbers you don’t know how to interpret.

If you find yourself in that situation, there is one detail that can help you understand what’s happening: the transaction codes on your tax transcript. Some reflect the taxes you paid during the year; others may indicate that your account needs a review or that the refund has already been issued.

Just because the IRS records movements in your file does not necessarily mean the money is ready to reach your account. To understand the difference, it’s helpful to review what each code says and what steps you can take.

What does IRS code 570 mean?

If you find the code 570, your account has a transaction associated with a withholding or an outstanding process that may prevent the refund from advancing. It does not automatically mean you’ve made a mistake nor that you’ve lost the right to receive your money.

The agency may need to review information from your return, reconcile data, or resolve some issue before continuing. The code, by itself, does not explain the specific reason nor how long the resolution will take.

The IRS could take weeks to send your refund. Credit: Shutterstock

Therefore, it is not advisable to assume that the deposit will arrive in a few days just because an amount already appears on the transcript. You can check the IRS procedures and notices to confirm whether the agency needs you to respond or provide documentation.

Does code 971 mean the IRS will mail you a letter?

The code 971 typically indicates that a notice related to your account has been issued. If code 570 also appears, pay particular attention to whether you received a letter that explains the review or requests additional information.

Not all notices require the same response. Some communicate movements in your file; others require you to verify your identity, clarify a discrepancy, or submit documents.

If the letter includes instructions and a deadline, don’t put it off. The time you take to respond, when a response is required, can influence the resolution of the case.

What do codes 806 and 846 mean for your refund?

Although the four codes appear frequently in discussions about tax refunds, they do not all have the same meaning.

The code 846 is the one you should look for if you want to confirm that the refund was issued. If it does not appear, don’t conclude merely from that data that the IRS rejected your return: it may still be processing it or there may be other pending movements.

You can consult the official explanations of your notices at IRS.gov. To interpret the rest of your transcript, you can also review the IRS transcription code guide from Precision Tax.

What should you do if your refund still hasn’t arrived?

Before calling the IRS, gather the information from your return and review these points:

If the IRS needs more time to review your case, there is no single deadline that guarantees when you will receive the money. And if the refund was issued, but does not appear in your account, follow the instructions of the official tool to determine the next step.

The difference between a calculated refund and an issued one can be decisive for your budget. Before counting on that money, make sure you know what stage your return is in and whether you have any pending actions.