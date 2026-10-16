Social Security 2027: When to Check Your Updated Payment Amount

If you receive Social Security benefits in the United States, there is a date you should mark on your calendar: at the end of November you will be able to check online how much money you will receive in 2027, without waiting for a letter to arrive at your home.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed on October 14 that the 2027 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be 3.6%. The increase will apply to about 76 million people who receive Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), according to the agency’s official announcement.

However, there is a key difference: the percentage is already set, but the extra amount you receive will depend on the benefit you currently receive. Therefore, checking your individual notice will be essential to plan your spending for the coming year.

When will you be able to check how much you will receive from Social Security in 2027?

The most important date is late November 2026. If you have a personal my Social Security account and signed up to receive electronic notices before November 18, you will be able to view your COLA notification in the Message Center.

The SSA explains that this option may allow you to know the new amount up to three weeks before the printed notice arrives. You can log in or create your account from the official my Social Security portal.

The October 14 announcement sets the COLA for 2027. Credit: Shutterstock

If you prefer to receive the information by mail or you did not activate electronic notices, the agency will send the notices during December. Don’t panic if a family member gets their letter before you: notices do not necessarily arrive on the same day.

Your notice will include the updated amount of your benefit and the deductions that apply. This last point matters if you have expenses that are subtracted from your monthly payment.

How much extra money will you receive with the 3.6% COLA?

The increase is calculated based on your benefit and does not represent a fixed amount for everyone. To give you an idea, here are a few approximate examples before considering possible deductions:

These are illustrative calculations, not guaranteed amounts for each beneficiary. Your official notice will be the reference for the payment you are entitled to.

Also, a nominal increase does not necessarily mean you will have a lot more money available. If rent, food, utilities and other essential expenses continue to consume a sizable portion of your income, the adjustment could ease your budget without completely solving the economic pressure.

When will the first payment arrive with the 2027 increase?

Although you will be able to view your notice from late November, you will have to wait for the actual payment date to receive the money.

According to the Social Security Administration, the increase will begin to show up in regular Social Security benefits payable in January 2027. At the same time, SSI payments with the adjustment will begin on December 31, 2026.

The Social Security trust fund faces growing financial pressures, and the program’s own administrators estimate that it could be depleted around 2033 if significant reforms are not enacted. Credit: Shutterstock

If you receive retirement, disability, or survivor benefits, check your usual calendar to identify when your January deposit is due.

What should you do before the COLA notice arrives?

If you want to know your new benefit as soon as possible, it is worth taking a few precautions:

The 3.6% is official. Now, the date to keep in mind is late November, when you will be able to verify how your own income will change and plan your 2027 budget accordingly.