IRS Announces Up to $1,700 Tax Credit for 2027: Who Is Eligible to Apply

If you’re exploring new ways to ease family expenses in the United States, there’s a tax change you’ll want to know about before 2027 starts. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is preparing a federal tax credit of up to $1,700 for taxpayers who make certain contributions intended to fund school scholarships.

The measure will take effect on January 1, 2027 and is part of a program known as the Education Freedom Tax Credit, created under the tax legislation pushed forward during the Donald Trump administration. However, there is one detail that completely reframes how the announcement should be read: this is not a stimulus check you’ll receive simply for having low income, children, or filing a tax return.

As explained by the IRS in its official release dated October 1, 2026, the benefit is linked to monetary contributions that meet specific requirements.

Who can access the $1,700 tax credit?

The new federal credit is targeted at individual taxpayers who make cash donations to organizations authorized to grant school scholarships, known as Scholarship Granting Organizations (SGOs).

These organizations use the funds to finance scholarships intended to cover eligible educational expenses for elementary and high school students, including certain tuition costs and school supplies.

The benefit’s cap will be:

But it isn’t enough to simply donate money to any educational institution or association. The IRS states that the state where the organization is located must participate in the program and submit the corresponding list of eligible entities.

You can review the details and the participating states on the official Federal Scholarship Tax Credit page.

Will the IRS deposit the $1,700 into your account?

No. This is the most important distinction for your finances.

The benefit is a nonrefundable tax credit. That means it can reduce the federal income tax you owe, but it does not automatically generate a refund if the credit exceeds your tax liability.

For example, if you qualify for a $1,700 credit and your federal tax debt is $1,000, the credit could eliminate that liability. The remaining $700 would not automatically be deposited by the government. The rules generally allow carrying forward the excess to future tax years, up to five years, subject to applicable conditions.

That’s why, before counting on that money to pay rent, buy groceries, or cover other bills, you should understand that the tax benefit is not cash in hand.

In which states will the benefit be available in 2027?

State participation is voluntary. The IRS published a list of jurisdictions that have expressed an intention to join the program, but eligibility also depends on meeting the applicable requirements for the beneficiary organizations.

The agency keeps this information up to date on its Federal Scholarship Tax Credit portal. Before making a donation, check that your state participates and that the organization is listed among those authorized to receive contributions that allow you to claim the credit.

The start date is January 1, 2027, but that doesn’t mean that all donations made from that day forward will automatically generate the benefit.

If you’re considering taking advantage of this mechanism, first verify the requirements and consult with a tax preparer who understands your situation. The difference between an eligible donation and one that isn’t can determine whether you truly gain a tax advantage.