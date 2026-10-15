COLA 2027 for Social Security: How to Check Your New Payment in My Social Security

If you receive Social Security benefits in the United States, you already know the percentage by which your payment will rise in 2027. But there’s a crucial difference between knowing the overall adjustment and figuring out how much money will actually land in your account each month.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced this Wednesday, October 14, a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 3.6% for 2027. The increase will lift retirement benefits by an average of $75 per month, although your personal increase will depend on the amount you currently receive and the deductions that apply to your benefit. The agency confirmed the details in its official release.

The good news is that you won’t necessarily have to wait for a letter sent to your home to know the new amount. If you have a personal my Social Security account, you can view the COLA notice online.

When Will You See Your New Social Security Amount?

According to the SSA, the COLA 2027 notices will be available online starting later in November. This means you can learn your new benefit before the printed notice arrives by mail in December.

For access, there is a key date to keep in mind: November 18, 2026. If you don’t yet have a personal account, you’ll need to create one and activate electronic notices before that day to view your online notice.

You can begin the process on the official my Social Security portal. Avoid using third-party sites that promise to show you the increase in exchange for your personal information or a fee.

How to View the COLA 2027 Notice on My Social Security

The process is straightforward, though you’ll need access to your personal account. Follow these steps once the notification is available:

The SSA also allows you to activate alerts by text message or email to notify you when a new communication is posted. That way you won’t have to check daily to see whether your information has been published.

The COLA for 2027 was announced in October. Credit: Shutterstock

The personalized notice will show the new dollar amount of your benefit. That piece of information is more useful than simply calculating 3.6% of your current payment, because the final amount can vary depending on adjustments and deductions that apply to your situation.

When Will the COLA Increase Reach Your Bank Account?

Although you will be able to view the notification by late November, the increase will not start being paid on that date.

According to the SSA, regular benefits with the new adjustment will begin in January 2027. For those receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI), the boosted payments will start on December 31, 2026.

Don’t confuse these dates: one refers to the availability of the notice, and the other to the start of payments with the increase.

Additionally, if you have Medicare, pay attention to the deductions. The SSA noted that the Medicare premium for 2027 will also be available in the Message Center starting in late November. Therefore, knowing the gross increase does not always suffice to estimate how much money you’ll have after deductions.

The Increase Doesn’t Mean You’ll Get an Extra $75

The average $75 per month announced by the SSA applies to retirement benefits. It is not a fixed amount that every person will receive.

For example, if your current monthly benefit is $1,500, a 3.6% increase would equate to $54 more per month before considering any deductions. If your benefit amount is different, the result will vary.

The COLA is designed to offset part of inflation’s impact on beneficiaries’ purchasing power. However, a percentage increase does not guarantee you will be able to cover housing, groceries, medical services, and medications more easily.

Therefore, when you check your notice on my Social Security, review the complete figure and not just the announced percentage. That is the amount you should use to adjust your 2027 budget with a more realistic expectation.