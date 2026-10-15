Social Security COLA: What You Need to Know About the 2026 Increase and the 2027 Announcement

If you receive Social Security benefits in the United States, Wednesday, October 14, 2026 is a date you should keep in mind: the Social Security Administration (SSA) is expected to announce that day the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for 2027, after the September inflation data are published.

The figure is not official yet. However, the announcement matters because it will determine how much retirement, disability, and survivor benefits could increase next year. For millions of households that rely on this income to pay for food, housing, and medications, a few percentage points can make a difference, though they may not be enough to cover all rising living costs.

When will the SSA COLA for 2027 be announced?

According to AS USA, the SSA plans to announce the COLA on October 14, 2026, once the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the September consumer price index.

The date also appears in the SSA’s official information, which confirms that the next adjustment will be announced in October.

It’s worth not confusing this announcement with the increase that beneficiaries already received in 2026. That year’s adjustment was 2.8% and began applying to January payments. According to the SSA, the rise represented around $56 more per month, on average, for those receiving retirement benefits.

How much could Social Security increase in 2027?

Pre-announcement estimates pointed to a rise higher than in 2026, but you should not take those calculations as a promise of payment yet.

AS USA reported that the Senior Citizens League projected a COLA of 3.5%. The final figure will depend on official inflation data and the calculation performed by the SSA.

In October, the COLA for 2027 will be announced. Credit: Shutterstock

What would that mean for your budget? If you receive $1,500 per month and the adjustment ends up at 3.5%, the mathematical increase would be $52.50 per month. Your benefit would rise to $1,552.50, before considering other factors that might affect the money that arrives in your account.

This example is not a prediction of your payment. The actual result will depend on the official percentage and the amount of your benefits.

Who will receive the cost of living adjustment?

The COLA is not limited to retirees. The adjustment can also apply to beneficiaries of programs such as:

The SSA explains that the COLA aims to maintain the purchasing power of benefits in the face of inflation. However, that does not mean the increase will exactly cover what every household spends. Your costs for rent, groceries, electricity, transportation, or medical care can rise at a pace different from the indicator used to calculate the adjustment.

When will you see the increase on your check?

Although the announcement is planned for October, the new COLA for 2027 will be reflected in benefits for January of that year. The exact date you will receive the money will depend on the program and the payment schedule that applies to you.

To check reliable information, review the SSA’s official COLA page in Spanish. You can also check your my Social Security account to view notifications related to your benefits.

The key is to wait for the official percentage before rearranging your expenses. The COLA can give you a bit more wiggle room each month, but what really matters is how much extra money will be left after paying the bills that continue to rise.