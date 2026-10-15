UPS Hiring 100,000 Seasonal Workers for the Holiday Season: Requirements and How to Apply

If you’re looking for a job in the United States before the year-end holidays, UPS has an opportunity worth checking out. The courier company announced that it will hire more than 100,000 temporary employees across hundreds of locations in the country to handle the surge in shipments during the 2026 Christmas season.

According to UPS’s official announcement, the company will offer competitive wages, flexible shifts and, in some cases, the possibility of securing a permanent position. The company expects to manage a high-demand season in which it anticipates delivering more than 4,000 million RFID-enabled packages before the year ends.

For you, the news may represent a way to earn extra income before Christmas. But there is an important caveat: a seasonal job does not guarantee work throughout the year.

What roles does UPS offer for the holiday season?

Available vacancies vary by city, the needs of each distribution center, and the shifts the company needs to cover. Among the roles UPS typically offers during the peak season are:

You can check the conditions of each position on UPS’s official careers portal. Not all openings have the same requirements, and some jobs may require very early morning shifts or night shifts.

How much does UPS pay for these jobs?

The company speaks of competitive wages, but it does not publish a single rate for the more than 100,000 hires. Pay can vary depending on the position, location, and schedule.

Whether you’re interested in building a lifelong career or you need an excellent short-term job that pays well and can generate more income, UPS vacancies are a great option. Credit: Your Hand Please | Shutterstock

Before accepting an offer, review how much you will earn per hour, how many hours are planned, and whether the position includes reimbursements or additional support. If you need to cover rent, food, or your children’s expenses, knowing the actual income and the contract duration is as important as landing the vacancy.

UPS also warns on its job pages that seasonal positions have a planned end date. Therefore, it isn’t wise to organize your finances assuming the income will continue after the holidays.

How to apply for a Christmas job at UPS?

The process starts on UPS Jobs. There you can search for vacancies by location and review the terms before submitting your application.

The company says that many candidates can receive an offer in less than seven minutes, although that doesn’t mean every application ends in an immediate hire.

To increase your chances:

Can a temporary job become permanent?

Yes, that possibility exists, but it is not automatic. UPS presents seasonal positions as a potential pathway to joining the company in the long term. Still, continuity will depend on available vacancies, business needs, and the conditions of each position.

If you need money to close out the year, this call for applications deserves attention. Just remember to compare the pay, the schedule, and the end date before committing: landing a job is important, but knowing how long you’ll be able to count on that income is also important.