US Inflation at 3.7% and Social Security Up 3.6% in 2027: Will Your Money Last?

The COLA increase for Social Security in 2027 will be 3.6%, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). The figure arrives alongside the latest U.S. inflation data for September, which registered 3.7% year-over-year and 0.6% month-over-month. For you, if you receive retirement, disability, or Supplemental Security Income (SSI), the question is how much extra money will land in your account and how well it will hold up against current prices.

How much will your Social Security check increase in 2027?

The COLA percentage applies to benefits that meet the corresponding requirements. That means the dollar increase will depend on how much you currently receive.

The individual figure can change depending on your current benefit and the deductions that apply to your payment. So knowing the percentage is just the first step in calculating how much extra money you’ll have available in 2027.

The Social Security Administration explains on its official COLA page how these adjustments apply to benefits.

What does the new U.S. inflation data say?

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), showed inflation at 3.7% for the 12 months ending in September. Compared with August, prices rose 0.4% month over month.

But there’s an important nuance: inflation going down does not mean that goods are cheaper. If the pace of price increases slows, you may still be paying more for groceries, housing, or electricity than a year ago.

To understand what is pushing your budget, here are the components of the latest report:

“Gasoline prices rose 9.1% in September, accounting for more than half of the monthly rise in all items. The energy index increased 5.2% for the month, following a 2.1% gain in August. The housing index rose 0.4% in September after a 0.3% rise in August. The food index remained unchanged in September, as the index for food away from home rose 0.2%, while the at-home food index fell 0.1%,” the BLS stated in its press release.

In October the COLA for 2027 is announced. Crédito: Shutterstock

You can consult the data published directly by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Will the COLA be enough to cover your expenses?

The official percentage doesn’t tell the whole story. The COLA formula is based on the CPI-W average, an index that measures prices for urban wage earners and clerical workers during July, August, and September. It is not calculated from each retiree’s personal budget.

The Senior Citizens League had projected a 3.5% adjustment for 2027 in September. That figure was only an estimate, not a government confirmation. The official result allows you to compare the forecast with the increase eventually announced.

The difference matters especially if a sizable portion of your income goes toward prescription drugs, health insurance, rent, or food. Your expenses may rise at a pace different from the broad index.

When will you receive the Social Security increase in 2027?

The new COLA will apply to benefits for 2027. Social Security payments with the adjustment will begin in January of that year, while SSI beneficiaries typically receive the increase starting from the last business day of December prior.

The exact date of your deposit will depend on the program you receive and your payment calendar. Check SSA notices to confirm your updated benefit amount.

The key point isn’t just how much your check will rise. It’s also how much of that increase you’ll keep after covering expenses you can’t delay.