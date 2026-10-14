How Much Will Your Social Security Increase in 2027? Calculate Your New COLA Payment

If you receive Social Security, you can already create an approximate estimate to gauge how much your check could increase in 2027. There isn’t an official percentage yet, but available inflation figures allow for a fairly close approximation.

The projection gaining traction currently hovers around 3.5%, above the 2.8% applied in 2026. That doesn’t mean you will receive exactly that increase. The final figure will be announced by the Social Security Administration (SSA) on October 14, 2026, after September’s inflation data is released.

While that day approaches, you can do your own calculation.

How is the Social Security increase for 2027 calculated?

The COLA, or Cost of Living Adjustment, isn’t decided simply by how much prices rose over the entire year.

The SSA uses the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). The formula compares the average of July, August, and September with the corresponding average of the third quarter of the previous year.

For 2027, September data is still pending.

The data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the CPI-W reached 327.104 in July and 328.481 in August 2026. September’s figure will be published on October 14 and will be the last piece needed to determine the COLA.

Therefore, any percentage you see now should be read as a projection, not an official figure.

How much would your check increase if the COLA were 3.5%?

The math is straightforward.

Multiply your current monthly benefit by 1.035. The difference between that result and your current payment would be the approximate increase.

For example:

These are examples with a projection of 3.5%. Your actual amount will depend on the percentage the SSA ultimately announces.

The SSA itself confirmed that the COLA for 2026 was 2.8% and that the average increase for retirees was about $56 per month.

When would you start receiving the increase?

There is also a potential source of confusion here.

The 2027 COLA will begin to appear in the Social Security payments corresponding to January 2027. In the case of SSI, the increase usually appears earlier because these payments follow a different schedule.

The SSA explains that the COLA is determined for December and paid with the benefits of the following month.

That means you should not expect an additional 3.5% deposit. The increase is incorporated into your monthly benefit.

Will the increase actually be extra money for you?

Not necessarily in the amount shown by the calculator.

There is one factor that can reduce what you ultimately notice in your account: Medicare. The Part B premium is usually deducted directly from Social Security benefits. Therefore, even if your gross check increases, your net payment may grow less.

This detail is especially important if you live primarily on Social Security. A raise of a few dollars may seem significant on paper, but between housing, food, medicines, and utilities, the money can disappear quickly.

For now, stick with a simple rule: multiply your current benefit by 1.035 to have a reference of what you would receive if the 3.5% projection ends up being correct.

The number that truly matters will arrive on October 14. That day you will stop crunching estimates and you’ll know exactly how your 2027 check will change.