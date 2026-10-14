Looking for a Job in New York? Halloween Jobs Paying Up to $18 Per Hour

Halloween isn’t just about costumes, candy, and parties. For some people in New York, it can also become a way to earn extra money during October.

One opportunity is in Queens. A haunted house in Hollis is looking for scare actors to work during the season, offering $18 per hour, with shifts mainly at night and on weekends. The company says it will provide training.

It’s not the only path.

What Halloween jobs can you find in New York?

The business behind Halloween needs much more than people in costumes to scare visitors. The attractions require workers for different tasks, and that opens up options for different profiles.

Among the openings you can find are:

For example, a vacancy for a Retail Associate/Stocker in New York offers $18 per hour and contemplates tasks such as attending to customers, restocking merchandise, organizing products, and assisting at the register. It is a temporary job that can be part-time or full-time.

That is especially interesting if you don’t have experience as an actor. You don’t need to become a movie monster to take advantage of the season.

There are jobs where you do get paid to scare

If theatre, improvisation, or simply being at ease with strangers is your thing, there are also more unusual options.

A posting published for a Halloween event in New York seeks actors 18 years of age or older and offers $150 for an estimated three-hour shift, that is, around $50 per hour if the job goes as planned. The posting notes that prior experience is not required and that the job will take place on October 31.

Here it’s worth reading the fine print: this is payment per event, not a permanent salary.

Where can you find Halloween jobs in New York?

Haunted houses are one of the most obvious options. Headless Horseman, in Ulster Park, is still accepting applications for all positions during its 2026 season.

On Long Island there are also opportunities. Schmitts Farm Haunt, in Melville, announces positions for its 2026 season with an initial pay of $17 per hour, possible bonuses and training for those without experience. The minimum age indicated is 18.

You can also check the official New York Seasonal Jobs portal, where the state concentrates temporary job opportunities and allows you to search by position and location.

If you’re looking for Halloween work in New York, timing matters. These openings are temporary, and some end when the season ends. Don’t wait until the last week of October to apply, especially if you need that money to arrive before the year-end holidays.

And before accepting any position, review pay, schedule, minimum age, transportation, and the duration of the contract. Earning a little extra helps. Spending it on getting to a job that’s too far away can completely offset the gains.