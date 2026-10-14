Your Stimulus Check Could Go to Someone Else: Common Mistakes

Waiting for a payment from the United States government and finding out that the money never arrived can quickly become a problem. And there’s something even more troubling: in certain circumstances, a deposit or a check may end up in someone else’s hands.

That does not mean there is a newly confirmed federal stimulus check at the moment. The key is to understand what can happen when the government processes a payment using banking, taxation, or mailing information that no longer matches your current situation.

If you are waiting for a refund from the Internal Revenue Service, a federal benefit, or another government payment, there are a few details you should check before assuming the money was simply lost.

How could your money end up in someone else’s hands?

One of the most delicate mistakes occurs when the banking information associated with a payment is no longer correct.

For example, if you switched accounts and the financial institution still has old information, the deposit could be directed to that account. There can also be confusion when you use a joint account or when a bank account has been closed.

The IRS explains in its official information about payments that direct deposits depend on the banking details provided to process a return. Therefore, reviewing the information on your tax return and your bank account is not a minor detail.

Your mailing address also matters. If you receive a payment by check and you recently moved but did not update your information, there is a risk that the document could be sent to your previous address.

These mistakes can complicate the delivery of the payment

Infografía cheque de estímulo de reembolso. Imagen creada con inteligencia artificial. Crédito: leonardo.ai | Cortesía

There is another scenario that deserves caution: if someone received an payment that was rightfully yours by mistake, that does not automatically mean that person is entitled to keep the money. The way to resolve it will depend on the type of payment and the agency that issued it.

What to do if your stimulus check didn’t arrive?

Before panicking, you need to identify which payment you were expecting and who issued it.

If it is a tax-related payment, you can directly consult the IRS’s official tools to check the status of your refund and determine whether it was issued.

If the issue relates to a federal benefit, you will need to contact the appropriate agency. In the case of Social Security, for example, you can check your information through SSA.gov.

And there is a simple rule that can save you headaches: do not give banking details or personal information to anyone who contacts you claiming they need to “release” your stimulus check. Government payments have long been used as bait for scams.

The best defense is to check the status of the payment directly on an official page. If the system shows that the money was sent, but you never received it, then you already have a concrete starting point from which to file a claim.

Because when it comes to money, waiting for it to “pop up on its own” is usually the worst strategy.