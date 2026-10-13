Cheap Thanksgiving and Christmas Flights: Key Dates to Save

If you’re planning to travel for Thanksgiving or Christmas, there’s a decision that can weigh just as heavily as choosing the destination: when to buy the ticket. Waiting for an irresistible offer to appear can cost you dearly, especially if you need to arrive in time to share the meal with your family.

Data published by Google in the early days of October provides a useful reference for budgeting. The analysis, based on five years of Google Flights data, found that the lowest prices tend to show up in different windows depending on the holiday. And if you haven’t booked yet, the calendar matters: October is particularly relevant for those planning to travel in the coming weeks.

When to Buy Cheap Flights for Thanksgiving

If you’re traveling for Thanksgiving, which falls on Thursday, November 26 this year, the most convenient period to search for affordable fares is October, according to Google Flights’ historical data.

The platform found that the lowest prices typically appear about 34 days before departure. The window of favorable fares stretches from 21 to 57 days before the flight. This doesn’t guarantee that all tickets will drop during those dates, but it does give you a starting point for comparing options.

If you already know your destination, check prices now and set up alerts to detect changes. You can do this on Google Flights. The tool lets you track fares and see how they vary depending on the departure day.

Christmas Has a Different Window for Finding Better Prices

For Christmas travel, the recommendation shifts. Google found that the lowest prices tend to occur about 56 days before departure, within a window of 33 to 67 days.

That places the most favorable period between late October and mid-November for many Christmas trips. If you want to visit relatives without committing too much of your budget, waiting until December to search for tickets may leave you with fewer options.

Demand for flights rises during the year-end holidays. And when many people want to travel on the same days, finding an affordable fare becomes more challenging. That’s why it’s wise to compare prices before urgency decides for you.

What Can You Do to Pay Less for Your Ticket?

You don’t need to rely on a single date to save money. There are other decisions that can help lower the trip’s cost:

Google also cautions that buying on a specific day of the week doesn’t guarantee a big saving. In its 2026 analysis, the difference between booking on a Wednesday and doing so on a Sunday was only about 1.4%. The day you fly can matter far more than the day you buy.

Is It Worth Waiting Until the Last Minute?

There may be occasions when an airline drops the price of some seats that haven’t sold yet. But betting on that possibility during Thanksgiving or Christmas is risky: if the flight fills up, you may no longer find an affordable fare or even any availability for the time you need.

If you’re traveling to reunite with your parents, your children, or relatives you don’t see often, the ticket isn’t just any purchase. Getting there on time also has value.

The best strategy is to compare prices in advance, maintain some flexibility, and book when you find a fare that fits your budget. Historical data can guide you, but it doesn’t guarantee that the price of your route will drop. And during peak season, waiting also comes with a cost.