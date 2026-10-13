ACA $500 Check: Who Receives It, When It Arrives, and How to Claim It

There is a question that surely more than a million people who bought health insurance under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) are asking: Am I eligible for the $500 check?

The answer depends not only on whether you had Obamacare. The program announced by the Trump administration targets a specific group of enrollees, and the first payments have already begun to be sent as of September 30, 2026.

The White House announced that nearly 1 million people will receive a $500 per person refund in 30 states that use the federal health insurance marketplace, HealthCare.gov. The administration says the money comes from an excess generated by the fees insurers pay to operate that marketplace, which were passed through to consumers’ premiums.

In its coverage of the announcement, Marca also notes that this is a payment related to the costs of the federal ACA marketplace and not a new general stimulus program.

Who can receive the $500?

Here is the detail that might make you expect a check that ultimately never arrives.

The program mainly covers people who purchased coverage through HealthCare.gov and did not receive federal assistance to pay the premium. According to officials cited by ABC News, most beneficiaries have incomes above 400% of the federal poverty level, although there are also people with incomes between 100% and 400% who did not receive subsidies and may be included.

The 30 states considered are:

The White House published the complete list and specified that the program is aimed at those who use the federal marketplace. Therefore, having ACA insurance does not automatically mean you are entitled to the payment.

When will your ACA check arrive?

This is another important point: there is no individually announced delivery date for each beneficiary.

The Department of the Treasury began issuing payments on September 30, 2026, although deliveries may occur at different times. Available information indicates that beneficiaries will receive the payment accompanied by a letter. Reuters reported that this is a disbursement to more than 950,000 people in the 30 participating states.

Therefore, not finding the check in your mailbox immediately does not necessarily mean you were left out.

How to claim the $500 ACA refund?

Here comes perhaps the most useful bit of information: you do not need to file a claim to claim it.

The administration maintains that beneficiaries have already been identified and that payments are being sent automatically. There is no claim form or deadline you must meet to request the money.

That also means you should distrust any webpage, text message, or supposed facilitator telling you that you need to pay a fee or provide your banking details to “unlock” the check.

And there is a confusion worth avoiding. This payment is not the same refund known as the Medical Loss Ratio (MLR). In that case, an insurer must return money to certain members when it does not meet the ACA percentages regarding how much of premiums should be allocated to medical care. HealthCare.gov explains these rules within its well-known 80/20 provision.

In other words: if you bought your insurance through the federal marketplace, check your mail and your records. But do not look for a form to request the $500. For this program, the identification process happens before the money reaches your hands.