More SNAP Benefits, but Social Security Increase Still in Doubt: What You Need to Know

If you receive SNAP or Social Security benefits, October brings two pieces of news worth paying close attention to. The new SNAP amounts have been in effect since October 1, while the 2027 Social Security increase still has no official figure. The missing data will arrive on October 14, when September’s inflation is released.

And yes, the difference matters. One change has already affected your budget. The other remains to be defined.

How much did SNAP increase in October 2026?

The new SNAP amounts take effect from October 1, 2026 and will remain in place through September 30, 2027. In the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C., the maximum benefit for a four-person household rose from $994 to $1,023 per month, a $29 increase.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) sets the maximum amounts in accordance with federal program rules.

The table is thus laid out for households up to eight members:

From the ninth person onward, an additional $225 is added per person.

But there is a caveat that can completely change expectations: these are maximum amounts, not necessarily what you will receive. Your amount depends on the income and expenses that your state uses to calculate your benefits.

When will the Social Security increase for 2027 be announced?

Here is the part that many beneficiaries are waiting for.

Social Security calculates the COLA using the CPI-W, an inflation indicator that tracks prices recorded during July, August, and September.

July and August data are already available. September is pending.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has scheduled the release of September’s CPI for Wednesday, October 14 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. That data will complete the calculation of the 2027 COLA.

Therefore, any figure you see today described as “the confirmed Social Security increase for 2027” should be viewed with caution.

There is still no official figure.

How much could the Social Security increase in 2027?

Here is where inflation starts to translate into real money.

The Social Security Trustees’ report, under its mid-range assumptions, contemplates a COLA of 2.4% for 2027. But that figure is a projection, not the final increase.

The COLA for 2027 will be announced in October. Credit: Shutterstock

The COLA for 2026 was 2.8%, according to the Social Security Administration itself.

The difference may seem small when expressed as percentages. For someone who lives mainly off a monthly paycheck, it isn’t.

A 2%, 2.5%, or 3% hike can mean several extra dollars each month. And when you have to pay rent, groceries, medicines, and services on a fixed income, every dollar counts.

When will the 2027 Social Security increase arrive?

If you receive retirement, disability, or survivors benefits, the 2027 COLA will begin to appear in your January 2027 payments.

For SSI, the schedule is different. Because of the New Year’s holiday, the January payment is scheduled for December 31, 2026.

There’s another detail not to overlook: the gross increase in your benefit does not necessarily equal the extra money that ends up in your account. The Medicare Part B premium may be deducted directly from your Social Security check.

That’s why, when the COLA is finally announced, the important question will not only be “how much did it rise?”. It will also be: how much money will I actually have available each month?

And that figure is what truly matters when it comes time to do the budgeting.