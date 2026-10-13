SNAP Increase From October 1: How Much Could Your Family Receive

If you receive the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to buy groceries, October will bring a change that could appear in your monthly benefit. Beginning on October 1, 2026, the program will update its maximum amounts and eligibility thresholds for the new fiscal year.

For a family of four in the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C., the monthly maximum will rise from $994 to $1,023. That’s $29 more per month. But there is an important caveat: this does not mean that every four-person family will receive $1,023. Your actual benefit depends on your income, household size, and the deductions that apply to your case.

The change is part of the SNAP cost-of-living adjustment. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed the new parameters for the period beginning October 1, 2026.

How much could you receive from SNAP starting in October?

These are the maximum monthly benefits for households in the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C.:

For households of nine to 17 members, the maximum increases by $225 per additional person.

The minimum benefit also rises for eligible one- or two-person households in the 48 states and Washington, D.C., from $24 to $25 per month.

Who can qualify for SNAP in 2026?

Here is where it pays to look beyond the headline figure. For the new fiscal year, an individual applying for SNAP in the 48 states and D.C. may have a gross monthly income of up to $1,729 under the general standard. For a four-person household, the gross limit is $3,575 per month.

The net income limit also matters. For a four-member household it is $2,750 per month, after applicable deductions.

The asset limits for 2026-2027 remain at $3,000 for most households and $4,750 when the household includes a person aged 60 or older or with a disability.

Additionally, your immigration status may be relevant. The changes approved in 2025 altered the rules about which non-citizens can be eligible for SNAP, so it is not enough to review only how much you earn. The USDA provides state-specific instructions on these changes.

Will everyone receive the SNAP increase?

Not necessarily.

The $1,023 for a four-person family represents the federal maximum in the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C. Your amount may be lower because the calculation takes into account your income and the deductions allowed.

There is also no single amount for all of the United States. Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and the Virgin Islands have different tables due to their food cost levels. In Hawaii, even the maximum for four people will drop to $1,655. In Alaska it can reach up to $2,027 dollars, depending on the region.

The change, therefore, warrants careful attention. If you already receive SNAP, October could modify your monthly amount. If you do not receive the benefit but your income falls within the new parameters, it may also be a good time to review your eligibility directly with your state’s SNAP agency.

Official information and applications are managed through state authorities, while the USDA sets the federal parameters of the program.