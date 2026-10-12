California Offers Nearly $100 to Help Pay Your Electric Bill

If you live in California, there is financial assistance that could give you a breather on one of the home’s heaviest expenses: electricity. The state is distributing credits that, depending on your electric company, can come close to $100.

And there’s good news. You don’t need to fill out forms, provide income verification, or wait for a check to arrive by mail.

The benefit is part of the California Climate Credit, a state program that returns a portion of the revenue generated through the polluting emissions trading system to consumers. The money is applied directly to your electric bill, so you won’t receive a bank deposit.

The assistance arrives at a time when air conditioning use and high electricity prices continue to strain many families’ budgets. For those living paycheck to paycheck, any discount on basic services can make a difference.

How much money will you receive to pay for electricity in California?

The amount depends on the electric company that serves your home. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) set different credits for residential customers of the state’s major electric utilities.

If you are a Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) customer, you’ll receive a $36.18 credit in August and another $36.18 in September. This represents a total aid of $72.36.

For Southern California Edison (SCE) customers, residential accounts will receive $36 in each of those months, for a total of $72.

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) users will get a larger amount: $49.36 in August and another $49.36 in September. If your service is with this company, the cumulative benefit will be $98.72.

The amounts correspond to the 2026 distribution schedule published by the CPUC. You can check the details on the official California Climate Credit site.

Who qualifies to receive the electricity credit?

Unlike other financial assistance programs, this aid is not limited to low-income households.

If you have an active residential account with a participating electric company, you can automatically receive the credit during the distribution period.

You also do not need to be enrolled in CalFresh, Medi-Cal, or any other public benefits program.

The credit is not dependent on how much electricity you use. Therefore, two households served by the same provider can receive the same amount even if their bills differ.

How to receive the $100 credit to pay for electricity?

You don’t have to submit any application. The discount is applied directly to your bill and should appear labeled as California Climate Credit.

To check whether you’ve already received the benefit, review your August and September bills. Look for the credits or adjustments section where the amount should appear.

If you still can’t find it, review your next bill. Billing cycles don’t always align with calendar months, which can shift the date the discount appears.

You can also contact your electric company directly to confirm when the credit will be applied to your account.

Why is California delivering this financial help?

While the benefit is drawing interest as a new economic stimulus, the California Climate Credit is neither a new program nor a traditional stimulus check.

The CPUC advanced the distribution of electric credits to August and September to align with the months of highest energy use.

The California government announced that this distribution represents roughly $886 million in relief for households across the state.

The funds come from the state program that requires large polluting companies to pay for their emissions.

If your electricity bill still does not reflect the discount, it’s worth checking your next statement. The benefit will not arrive in your mailbox or your bank account: you will see it directly in the amount you owe for electricity.