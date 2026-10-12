U.S. Federal Employees Lose Confidence in Public Service Over Job Instability

Working for the United States government has stopped being an attractive option for a large portion of those who comprise the public service. A survey conducted among active federal employees and retirees revealed that nearly two in three participants would not choose a career within the federal administration again.

The study, conducted in July by the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) indicates that the discontent is linked to current working conditions and the transformations implemented in recent years, more than to a regret for having devoted their professional careers to serving the country.

What did the survey reveal?

The results show that the majority of participants believe that the public sector work environment has significantly deteriorated.

According to NARFE, respondents expressed concern about a loss of job stability, the reduction of benefits, and an atmosphere of uncertainty that has altered the perception that for decades existed about working for the state.

The organization explained that the responses reflect the impact of the current context on the U.S. administration and not a lack of commitment to the work they performed or continue to perform.

The cuts pushed by the Trump administration

The shift in workers’ perception began to intensify with the policies implemented by the administration of President Donald Trump to reduce the size of the government apparatus.

During 2025, the White House launched several executive orders aimed at shrinking the civil service. Among the measures were the freezing of civil personnel hiring and instructions to federal agencies to reduce their workforce.

Trump has defended these actions by arguing that the government has an excess of employees and that a smaller structure would boost the efficiency of public institutions.

The government shutdown increased uncertainty

The concerns of workers are also related to the partial government shutdown recorded in late 2025, considered the longest in modern United States history as it stretched for 43 days.

During that period, thousands of workers deemed essential, such as the air traffic controllers, continued performing their duties without pay, while others were temporarily suspended from their activities until official operations resumed.

For many public servants, that experience underscored the vulnerability of those who depend on the functioning of the federal institutions.

Employees recount a deteriorated work environment

The testimonies gathered by NARFE illustrate the impact these changes have had on workers.

One participant, with more than 20 years in the public service, said that the first months of the current administration represented the most challenging period of his entire career.

According to his account, the work environment became hostile, chaotic, and lacking basic resources, to the point that in some offices essential items such as toilet paper and hand soap were in short supply.

Another respondent summed up his experience with one line: “Without respect, without protection, mistreated.”

Public employees continue to face a wage disadvantage

Added to this picture is another challenge for the public service: the wage gap relative to the private sector.

A report from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), published in 2024, notes that federal employees with a bachelor’s degree earn, on average, about 10% less than workers with similar profiles in private companies.

The gap is even larger among those with professional degrees or doctorates, as their earnings are nearly 30% lower than those of people with the same education outside the public sector.

Difficulties in recruiting new workers are anticipated

John Hatton, the vice president for policy and programs at NARFE, warned that the current conditions could complicate the entry of new professionals into public service.

The expert noted that to rekindle interest in these roles, it will be necessary to strengthen incentives, improve working conditions, and make federal employment more competitive. Otherwise, he warned, government agencies could face greater difficulties in attracting qualified personnel and maintaining the quality of services they provide to the population.