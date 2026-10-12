US Proposes 32-Hour Workweek Without a Pay Cut

The idea of working less without earning less has just returned to the national debate in the United States. Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Mark Takano have again introduced a proposal to move the standard 40-hour workweek to 32 hours per week, without reducing the pay or benefits of covered workers.

For you, the difference could be substantial: if you currently work 40 hours a week, the change would not necessarily mean your employer simply deducts eight hours from your paycheck. The bill aims to have those extra hours reclassified as overtime and paid at a higher rate.

The proposal is known as the Thirty-Two Hour Workweek Act and was reintroduced on September 8, 2026.

What would change if the proposal becomes law?

Currently, under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), covered, nonexempt workers typically receive overtime pay at time and a half when they exceed 40 hours in a workweek. That is stipulated by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The new proposal would gradually move that threshold.

It also envisions that working more than eight hours on a single day would trigger time-and-a-half pay and that hours beyond 12 in a day would be paid at double time.

That, however, does not automatically mean you’ll have Fridays off. A company could schedule the 32 hours in various ways. The proposal mainly amends federal overtime rules.

Would you keep your current salary?

That is precisely one of the points that makes the initiative attractive to many workers.

The bill seeks to prevent an employer from reducing weekly compensation or benefits for a worker simply because the new rule shortens the standard workweek.

More and more companies in the United States are adopting a four-day workweek for certain positions. Credit: Shutterstock

Yet the discussion is far from straightforward.

For a business that must cover a store, a restaurant, a factory, or a service around the clock, paying the same salary for fewer hours may mean hiring additional staff, reshuffling shifts, or bearing higher labor costs.

There emerges the central economic question: who bears the cost of working less?

Proponents of the proposal contend that a portion of the gains from productivity, automation, and artificial intelligence should also translate into more free time for workers. Sanders and Takano argue that U.S. productivity has risen dramatically since the 40-hour workweek was established.

Is the 32-hour workweek already mandatory?

No.

This point is crucial if you’re considering that your employer will have to adjust your schedule immediately. The measure was only just reintroduced, and the House bill, H.R. 10323, was sent to the Education and Labor Committee on September 8. It has not become law yet.

Moreover, the FLSA provides exemptions for certain categories of employees, including some executive, administrative, and professional workers. Therefore, even if the bill progresses, not all workers in the United States would necessarily fall under the same rules.

For now, then, you do not have a new federal right to work four days for the same pay. You have something different: a proposal that brings back a question that had seemed almost untouchable in the U.S. labor market.

If technology allows more output in less time, when does that productivity gain begin to translate into time for you as well?