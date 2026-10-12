MTA Announces New Job Openings in New York: Some Roles Do Not Require a Bachelor’s Degree

If you’re looking for a job in New York, there is a posting that deserves closer inspection than usual. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) released new vacancies across areas ranging from human resources and administration to planning, legal affairs, and paratransit. And while some positions require university study, others accept work experience alongside a high school diploma or GED.

The salaries also show a significant spread: the recent postings range from $45,125 to $121,004 per year, depending on the role, level, and experience.

The MTA posted several of these opportunities on September 18, 2026 and some remain open until filled.

A MTA job can top $120,000 a year

Among the highest-paying openings is a series of Staff Analyst roles tied to Eligibility and Compliance for Paratransit, the area related to Access-A-Ride.

Here the salary depends on the level you can reach:

The job is located in Long Island City and involves tasks such as reviewing eligibility appeals, coordinating hearings, analyzing information, and preparing reports.

There’s another detail that may be important for those who need some flexibility: after the first 30 days, the employee can request one telework day per week.

The official MTA job posting also shows that there are different pathways to meet the requirements. Depending on the level, education and work experience can be combined.

No bachelor’s degree: this vacancy might interest you

Here appears one of the most relevant bits of information in the entire posting.

The MTA is seeking an Operations Analyst HRIS in Manhattan with a starting salary of $45,125 and the potential to reach up to $75,208 per year.

For this role a high school diploma or GED is required, and at least three years of experience processing human resources information. Knowledge of database systems such as PeopleSoft is also required.

MTA of New York. Credit: Shutterstock

A bachelor’s degree or an associate degree related to business appears as a preference, not as a mandatory requirement.

That changes quite a bit how you read the posting. You don’t need to assume that all MTA jobs are reserved for professionals with a college degree. Some positions directly value the experience you’ve already accumulated on the job.

More vacancies in Manhattan and Brooklyn

The agency also has a position for an Administrative Support Coordinator in the Chief Financial Officer’s office, located in Manhattan. The salary ranges from $67,920 to $84,900 per year.

In this case you do need a business-related bachelor’s degree and at least three years of experience in administrative and analytical functions.

There is also a vacancy for Staff Analyst Trainee I/II in bus operations planning, based at 2 Broadway. The published salaries are:

The position focuses on analyzing travel times and passenger data to help plan schedules and service changes. For these levels, a degree in a related field is required.

The MTA also seeks paralegals

In the agency’s legal department there is an opening for Paralegal, with a published salary of $79,568 per year.

The position is in Manhattan and involves supporting MTA lawyers on litigation, contracts, and transactions. It also allows requesting one telework day per week after the first 30 days.

In addition to the salary, the MTA notes benefits that may include medical, dental, and vision insurance, paid leave, retirement plans, pensions for eligible workers, training, tuition reimbursement, and transit passes.

How you can apply to the MTA vacancies

If any of these opportunities matches your experience, you can check the postings directly on the MTA’s official careers portal.

The process is entirely online. If this is your first application, you’ll need to create an account; if you already have a profile, you can use it to submit new applications.

Before submitting your application, review the exact level of the position. Requirements vary considerably between one posting and another, and a role that requires a bachelor’s degree can coexist with another that allows proving work experience and a high school diploma.

It’s also prudent to act quickly. Some postings indicate they will remain open only until the MTA finds and hires a candidate.