Are They Using Your Social Security Number? These Are the Signs You Should Check Now

Your Social Security number can become a key to opening accounts, obtaining a job, or committing tax fraud under your name. And the most worrying part is that you often don’t detect the problem as it happens, but rather when you receive a letter from the Internal Revenue Service, notice income you don’t recognize, or spot an unfamiliar account on your credit history.

If you suspect that someone is using your Social Security number without permission, don’t wait until you suffer a financial loss to act. The Social Security Administration (SSA) recommends reviewing your records and reporting any inconsistencies.

How can you tell if someone is using your Social Security number?

There is a review that can give you an important clue: log into your my Social Security account and check your earnings history. If you see employment or wages you don’t recognize, don’t ignore it.

The SSA recently updated its instructions and now allows some people to request online corrections of income that doesn’t belong to them. If you can’t do it online, you can visit a Social Security office.

It is also worth reviewing:

Here’s something important: an unknown income in your record does not automatically mean there was intentional fraud. The IRS itself notes that the use of an SSN on a W-2 can be either intentional or accidental.

What to do if someone is using your SSN?

First, cut off any contact with anyone who has called or written to “verify” your number. The SSA Office of the Inspector General warned in August 2026 about scammers who pose as officials and request the SSN with the supposed aim of verifying employment, addresses, or benefits.

Do not give out codes, photographs of documents, banking information, or money. If you need to contact Social Security, use its official channels.

At Solo Dinero we will explain how it is possible to replace your Social Security number. Credit: Shutterstock

Afterwards, report the possible identity theft at IdentityTheft.gov, the Federal Trade Commission’s portal. The tool generates a personalized recovery plan based on what has happened to you.

Protect your credit before another account appears

If you suspect your information has been compromised, you can place a free fraud alert for one year. You only need to contact one of the three national credit bureaus; that bureau must notify the other two.

The phone numbers are:

You may also consider a credit freeze if you want to restrict the opening of new accounts in your name.

What if someone found a job using your Social Security number?

This scenario deserves special attention. If you receive a CP01E notice from the IRS because someone used your SSN on a W-2, the agency recommends checking your earnings with the SSA and monitoring your financial accounts and credit reports.

If you detect salaries that aren’t yours, the SSA can help you correct your record. And if you need extra protection for your tax returns, you can request an IP PIN, a six-digit code that helps verify your identity when filing your return.

Do you need to change your Social Security number?

Not necessarily. That is often one of the first fears when you discover possible identity theft.

The SSA explains that obtaining a new number is exceptional. First you should try to resolve the problems caused by the misuse of your number and demonstrate that they continue to affect you.

Therefore, if you suspect someone is using your Social Security number, the priority is not to obtain another number. It is to discover where it was used, document it, and close the doors through which the fraud could continue to advance.